Losing one council might be viewed as careless, losing two as unfortunate, but to lose all of them at once and 68% of your county councillors is pretty disastrous by anybody's definition. The big question now is can Kemi Badenoch survive much longer as Conservative leader?Unsurpisingly, the Independent reports that senior Tories are already plotting ways to oust their leader after the party’s disastrous local election results.The paper says that the prospect of the Tories having their fourth leader in less than four years appears to be on the cards, with the party losing hundreds of council seats across England and being almost wiped out in traditionally strong areas for them:Of course everybody was expecting the Tories to lose seats, after all they were defending a 2021 highpoint, but the scale of their defeat is pretty breathtaking. They were lucky that a number of councils had their election cancelled this year, or it could have been even much worse.As the paper points out, almost as if they want to rub it in, the projected election vote share in areas once strong for the Tories put them in fourth place with 15 per cent behind Reform (30 per cent), Labour (20 per cent) and the Lib Dems on 17 per cent.The next few months will prove to be interesting.