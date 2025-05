The Independent reports on the view of a former economic adviser to Sir Keir Starmer, who has warned that the prime minister and his chancellor Rachel Reeves have no choice but to raise taxes.The paper says that Nick Williams, who left Number 10 last month, said Labour’s current public spending plans were “not credible” and would have to be reconsidered, with tax rises being unavoidable:Reeves has already made it harder for herself with the increase in Employers National Insurance contributions. That was a clear breach of her manifesto promise but it was the wrong choice as it added additional burdens onto businesses and the public sector as well as threatening jobs.The right choice then would have been higher taxes on the wealthy and that is what the chancellor should do at her next budget.