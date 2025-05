The Observer reports that unions and care providers have accused the government of putting services at risk after it confirmed plans to shut down the overseas care worker visa route.The paper says that the immigration white paper, to be published today, includes measures to ban new recruitment from abroad for care roles, as part of a wider effort to reduce legal migration and prioritise UK-based workers, but the decision has triggered an angry backlash from industry leaders and trade unions, who say the sector is already stretched to breaking point and still relies heavily on international staff to keep services running:There is of course, nothing worng with populating this workforce with care workers already in the UK, but this needs to be properly planned, including adequate remuneration. Pulling the rug away like this could plunge social care into an even deeper crisis that it is in at present.