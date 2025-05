The Guardian reports that slot machine companies are targeting Britain’s poorest neighbourhoods and channelling the proceeds to billionaire-owned overseas corporations and a Wall Street fund that uses an offshore lending structure.The paper says that the number of slot machine shops has risen by 7% since 2022, as companies -friendly planning and licensing laws to flood Britain’s high streets with new “adult gaming centres” (AGCs), most of which are open 24 hours a day:Andy Burnham is absolutely right, there must be proper regulation to stop this exploitation, let's hope that the pressure he and others are applying will force the government to act soon.