Thursday, May 15, 2025
A coward and a viper?
Nation Cymru reports that Farage's hope that the police would help to make his problems with Lowe go away was dashed when it was decided that no criminal charges will be brought against the Great Yarmouth MP. Lowe had been accused of making verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.
The website say that the Crown Prosecution Service have found that there was not enough evidence to bring charges against “a sitting MP” over an alleged incident at the Palace of Westminster in December:
Mr Lowe, who now sits in the Commons as an independent, accused Reform’s leader, Mr Farage, of being a “coward and a viper”.
He said: “This was not normal political infighting.
“It was a sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me, putting not just my political future but my liberty at risk.
“All because I dared to raise constructive criticisms of Nigel Farage, stood firm on deporting illegal migrants, and pushed for Reform to be run democratically – not as a vehicle to stroke one man’s ego.”
This one is going to run and run.
