It's all kickimg off over at Nigel Farage's place with furious former Reform MP Rupert Lowe accusing his ex-party leader of a “sinister” attempt to use the police to silence him. Nation Cymru reports that Farage's hope that the police would help to make his problems with Lowe go away was dashed when it was decided that no criminal charges will be brought against the Great Yarmouth MP. Lowe had been accused of making verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.The website say that the Crown Prosecution Service have found that there was not enough evidence to bring charges against “a sitting MP” over an alleged incident at the Palace of Westminster in December:This one is going to run and run.