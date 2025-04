The Guardian reports that Labour Ministers are privately ruling out scrapping the two-child benefit cap despite warnings from charities that a failure to do so could result in the highest levels of child poverty since records began.The paper quotes Government sources who say that charities and Labour MPs who were concerned that wider benefit cuts would push more families into poverty should “read the tea leaves” over Labour’s plans:As one MP says:If Labour fail to revoke this cap it will amount to a betrayal of their core values. So far Labour MPs have been persuaded to give the government some leeway because of the promise of the new strategy in June. They may not be so understanding if ministers let them down.