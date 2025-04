The BBC reports that law-breaking water company executives face tougher punishments, including possible prison sentences, under new powers that have come into force in England and Wales.Their website says that bosses who fail to co-operate or obstruct investigators looking into sewage spills can now be jailed for up to two years:Getting tougher with executives who break the law is welcome of course, but unless they sort the regulators out then there is not going to be any change to the pollution that is blighting water courses all over England and Wales.