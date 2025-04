It is bad enough that ministers are considering rowing back on the digital services tax, without signing up to Vance's fantasies about our democracy, which appears to be far more respectful of freedom of expression than the current US administration.

The Independent reports that sources close to US Vice-President, J.D. Vance are insisting that Keir Starmer must embrace Donald Trump’s agenda by repealing hate speech laws in order to get a trade deal over the line.The paper says that the warning came after the vice president suggested a UK-US agreement may be close, with the White House “working very hard” on it, saying:The UK Government should not allow the United States to impose a MAGA-like agenda on our country in a desperate attempt to get a deal.