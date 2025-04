The UK has received more advice on how to deal with Trump's tariffs, this time from trade economist, Simon Evenett who believes that the President seems “very reluctant to go below 10 per cent” on tariffs, and who has warned the UK government against making too many sacrifices in an attempt to get a deal over the line.The Independent adds that an adviser to the US president said it would take an “extraordinary deal” for the UK to improve on the 10 per cent tariff Mr Trump has placed on the country.The paper says that UK ministers appear to be increasingly downbeat about the prospect of a US-UK deal, with health minister Stephen Kinnock admitting that it might take some time, despite officials previously insisting that talks were at an “advanced stage”:The papers also quotes King’s College London economist Jonathan Portes who has warned that any agreement with the US would primarily be a matter of “damage limitation”, rather than offering major upsides.Are these trade talks already a busted flush? Would we not be better standing up to Trump as Canada has, instead of trying to soft soap him?