The Independent reports that new research ahead of the eighth anniversary of the introduction of the two-child benefit cap has found that an extra 30,000 children have been pulled into poverty by the controversial policy since Labour came to power.The paper says that last July ministers said they would consider ditching the “cruel” cap, in a bid to head off a backbench Labour revolt on the issue, but there has been no movement since, while official documents last week showed that separate moves to slash an extra £5 billion from the welfare bill are set to drive another 50,000 kids into poverty:That this is happening under a Labour government is a disgrace.