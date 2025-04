The Guardian reports Labour party research has found that more than 60 of Reform UK’s council candidates standing in this year’s elections are defectors from the Conservative party.The paper says that Reform has also selected an ex-Conservative for its candidate in the upcoming Runcorn and Helsby byelection, while the party’s mayoral candidate for Greater Lincolnshire is the former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who lost her parliamentary seat in West Yorkshire last July:I'm not quite clear what exactly Labour think they are achieving with this sort of rhetoric. Surely, it's universally known that large numbers of Reform members and candidates have come from the political right, many from the Conservative Party.If former Labour voters are inclined to back Farage's horde as a protest vote, then Labour portraying Reform as Tory-lite is unlikely to dissuade them.