The Independent reports that a former ambassador to the US has said that the UK should “notch up” its threats of retaliation towards Donald Trump after he imposed 10 per cent tariffs on UK exports.The paper says that the intervention comes as the government scrambles to boost support for British businesses and negotiate a trade deal with the US that would give Britain a carve-out to avoid the sweeping tariffs, which have been slapped on all major economies:I think both of these former ambassadors are spot on. Trump is playing hardball and he doesnt respect weakness. If we are going to negotiate he has to understand that we are prepared to retaliate in kind if he doesnt make concessions, otherwise he will walk all over us.