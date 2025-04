The Independent reports that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been accused of throwing in the towel before a vote has been cast in May’s local elections.The paper says that the Conservative leader has warned Tory supporters to brace for a “very difficult” set of results for the party as voters go to the polls next Thursday, adding that Badenoch is leading the Tories into the local elections against a high watermark set by Boris Johnson at the peak of his popularity in 2021.In just over a week we'll see what actually happens.