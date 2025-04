The Independent reports that Labour’s biggest financial backers are among the loudest voices pressing Sir Keir Starmer to have a much more ambitious approach to his Brexit reset in the wake of Donald Trump unleashing an international trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs.The paper says that Trade unions, who were previously divided over Brexit and still provide more than half of Labour’s campaign funding, are now at the forefront of a new push for much closer ties with the EU:The Liberal Democrats are absolutely right to be pushing this.The best way to stand up to Trump is to work with our allies in the EU. Now is the time to start re-establishing those relationships.