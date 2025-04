The Guardian reports that a total of seven MPs have spent on average one working day a week on second jobs since the start of the 2024 parliament, with additional gigs as TV presenters, lawyers and consultants.The paper says that their analysis of self-declared working hours found the seven had worked at least 300 hours since July – the equivalent of eight hours a week, in outside employment averaged across the parliament – totalling more than 3,000 hours between them. A further seven MPs had worked at least five hours a week on a second job.Naturally, the MP who has made the most money from outside employment in this parliament is Nigel Farage, who has declared an average of about 24 hours’ work a week as a cameo creator, GB News presenter, media commentator, public speaker, Telegraph journalist, brand ambassador and social media influencer.This could explain why Farage has voted in only a third of parliamentary votes so far this parliament, while the average MP has voted 72% of the time, according to figures from the Public Whip. The figures don’t include abstentions, meaning MPs could have been in parliament but not taken a side on an issue:An MP of course, has a duty to his/her constituents and it is for them to determine if he or she is doing the job properly. It is an intensive role, leaving me to wonder how somebody like Farage could do it properly with so many other roles.