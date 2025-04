The Guardian reports that more than 20 uniformed police, some equipped with Tasers, forced their way into a Westminster Quaker meeting house and arrested six women attending a gathering of the protest group Youth Demand at 7.15pm on Thursday.“No one has been arrested in a Quaker meeting house in living memory,” said Paul Parker, the recording clerk for Quakers in Britain.In George Orwell's terms, these people have been arrested for thought crimes. There is no evidence of criminal conspiracy, nor any violence, nor any abuse of free speech to damage public order. Free speech is now being criminalised. Isn't it about time the government repealed the Tory legislation that allowed this abuse of our democratic values.