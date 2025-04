Rachel Reeves may have embarked on a helter skelter rush for growth, but according to one charity her recent welfare cuts could act as a further obstacle to achieving that objective.The Guardian reports that the anti-poverty charity Trussell has warned that Labour’s tough stance on benefits is costing Britain’s economy billions of pounds each year while adding to the pressure on public services by pushing more people into poverty.The paper says that Trussell believes that failing to tackle hunger and hardship will have severe human costs and cause damage to the wider economy and public finances:Attacking Labour’s drive to find savings from the welfare bill despite repeated promises that there would be no return to austerity, it said the UK’s elevated levels of poverty meant the economy was missing out on more than £38bn each year in potential output.Labour are learning that if you adopt an austerity agenda, which they have, then it will have unexpected repercussions.