The Guardian reports that Keir Starmer is facing a rebellion over his plan to use direct deductions from people’s bank accounts and the cancellation of driving licences as part of a government crackdown on welfare fraud and over-claiming.The paper says that in an attempt to claw back the annual £9.7bn in benefit overpayments made by the Department for Work and Pensions due to fraud or error, the government has adopted Conservative plans for debt recovery:Duncan-Jordan, is particularly exercised about this issues accusing Starmer’s government ofHe says that this legislation, adding thatYet again Labour opts for an ICT solution to a problem, failing to learn from all the government failures in this area, including but not only the post office scandal. This is not going to end well.