This also impacts Swansea West, where I live. Here, in the seat of the pensions minister, Torsten Bell, one in six people receive Pip. No wonder disabled constituents are anxious to meet him and get an explanation for the cuts.

The Guardian reports that Labour face a wake-up call with a least 80 of their MPs at risk of losing their majorities over proposed welfare cuts. Fears have been prompted by data shared between Labour MPs who are warning the government that the changes “pose a real electoral risk”.The paper says that the analysis suggests almost 200 Labour MPs have a majority smaller than the number of recipients of personal independent payments in their constituencies – a significant number in northern England “red wall” seats: