Those who are holding out against the cuts however, are causing Ministers a great deal of discomfort. That discomfort is nothing, of course, compared to the experience of the disabled people who will be hit by these changes to their benefits.

The Observer reports that Labour MPs opposed to the government’s massive £5bn of benefit cuts say they will refuse to support legislation to implement them, even if more money is offered by ministers to alleviate child poverty in an attempt to win them over.The paper adds that this major rebellion appears to be hardening on the Labour benches rather than subsiding, despite frantic efforts by whips and government ministers to talk MPs round.The source of these MPs' ire is legislation being introduced to the House of Commons in early June to allow the cuts to come into force. The cuts will include tightening the criteria for personal independence payments (Pip) for people with disabilities, to limit the number of people who can claim it. One such change is that people who are not able to wash the lower half of their body will no longer be able to claim Pip unless they have another limiting condition:Whether this rebellion is big enough to force a rethink by Keir Starmer on these inhuman cuts has to be seen, after all he has a huge majority and many Labour MPs will want to enjoy the Prime Minister's patronage at some stage in this Parliament.