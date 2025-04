As if it wasnt bad enough that Labour Ministers have kicked social care reform into the long grass, the Guardian reports that even the morsel of comfort the government has thrown in the direction of progress is fairly worthless.The paper says that crucial cross-party talks aimed at building political consensus for large-scale changes to adult social care have failed to get off the ground with Liberal Democrats saying that not a single all-party meeting on the issue had taken place in the four months since the government announced ambitious plans to build a national care service to fix the UK’s growing social care crisis:Labour really need to do better.