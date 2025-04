The Guardian reports on the views of Lady Brown, the chair of the adaptation subgroup of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the statutory adviser to government, who has alleged that Labour is putting people, the economy and the environment in increasing peril by failing to act on the effects of the climate crisis.The paper says that flooding, droughts and heatwaves are all increasing in severity due to climate breakdown, but current plans to protect people, land and infrastructure against extreme weather have been judged inadequate by Brown's committee, in a scathing assessment of the UK’s preparedness.Lady Brown said:adding that it is frightening that the government is not taking seriously the rapidly increasing risk of flooding and is instead considering cuts to flood defences.Athough the current government may well be playing catch-up after the appalling record of the previous Tory government, they do need to act swiftly and decisively to try and mitigate the impact of climate change on our communities. However, their own watchdog doesn't think they are doing enough. Let's hope they sit up and take notice.