There is more evidence of Labour's rather wishy-washy response to Trump's tariffs in the Guardian, which reports that Rachel Reeves has declined to back calls for the UK government to launch a “buy British” campaign in response to the tariffs, saying it would make Britain too “inward-looking”.The paper says that the chancellor and Downing Street said that, despite a campaign from the Liberal Democrats, they would not be calling om Britons to follow Canada, who have launched a buy Canadian campaign in response to a 25% US tariff on Canadian imports:This sort of prevarication sends the wrong message to Trump, that he can walk all over us. We should be right behind Canada and copying their response.