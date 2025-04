The Independent reports that Robert Jenrick has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a leadership campaign to replace the beleaguered Kemi Badenoch with just a week to go before the local elections.The paper says that a letter to local election candidates offering his support was revealed just 24 hours after a recording emerged of him laying out a pledge to unite the Conservative Party and Reform UK.Of course we've been here before, with Tory MPs ousting leaders only to find that things are no better with the new person. Liz Truss, anybody? A leadership contest is looking inevitable, as is a further period of turmoil within the Tory Party. This is not going to end well for them.