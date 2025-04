There is no love lost in war or politics, and for some it seems that political principles shouldn't get in the way of whatever needs to be done to win either.The Guardian reports that a Green party council candidate is attempting to evict his Labour opponent from a house he owns using a no-fault notice, despite his party supporting a ban on exactly such kinds of eviction.The paper says that William Pedley, who is standing for the Greens in the Victoria ward of North Northamptonshire council, has served a section 21 notice on his tenant and political rival Kelly Duddridge, who has lived in the property for 10 years:This is going to play well with voters, is it?