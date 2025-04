The Independent reports that Rachel Reeves has told senior economists and business leaders that she wants to rip up regulations on the financial services sector brought in after the this crash.The paper says that Reeves has been desperately looking for ways to kickstart economic growth in the UK, which has flatlined since Labour came to power last July with the country teetering on the edge of going into recession:This is seriously risky stuff from Labour. It is bad enough that they are compromising our environment with their growth agenda, but unleashing speculators in financial markets devoid of many of the safeguards put into place after the crash, is risking further economic chaos.