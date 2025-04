I watched Prime Minister's question time yesterday in which Keir Starmer was put on the spot over his party's pledge to freeze council tax. I'm sure many voters will also be questioning that promise today as they contemplate their finances and how much is being asked of them from their local authority. It may well get worse:The Guardian reports that the government’s plans to cut at least £5bn from disability benefits could end up driving more costs on to cash-strapped councils.The paper says that the Resolution Foundation thinktank believe that up to 1.2 million fewer people could be eligible for Pip by 2029/30 as a result of the changes, including existing claimants losing their benefits when their needs are reassessed:Some councils are already facing bankruptcy because of rising social care costs. The green paper could be the final straw for many.