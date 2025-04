You would think that Nigel Farage might have learnt by now, that of all people he associates with, Donald Trump is on a downward curve of popularity amongst UK voters.Nevertheless, here he is in the Independent , claiming that his friendship with Donald Trump could help the UK in their tariff negotiations with the US.The paper says that the Reform UK leader, who has long supported the US president, has previously said he thought the tariffs were “a bit excessive”. And speaking to BBC Breakfast yesterday, Farage hailed his relationshipThis is desperation at work on Farage's part, an attempt to find some relevance in UK politics.That is apparent in this article on Nation Cymru , which suggests that opponents of Reform UK believe the party’s Achilles’ heel is its leader Nigel Farage’s close association with Donald Trump:In the light of Trump's assault on the world economy, maybe a period of silence on the Reform leader's part is called for.