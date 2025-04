That means that whereas public bodies in England will receive the full additional amount they need to pay in NI contributons, here in Wales we will just get 5.9% of the extra cost to the Treasury.It has been estimated that this could create a £65m shortfall, money that will have to come from health, social services or education budgets. Now, according to Wales-on-line , a figure has been put on the cost to local councils.The website says that the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association believes that Councils in Wales could be left up to £20m short due to the UK Government's decision:This decision is a major gaffe by the UK government and will come back to haunt them in next year's Senedd elections.