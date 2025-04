The Independent reports that the “savage” cuts to UK foreign aid will leave 55.5 million of the world’s poorest people without access to basic resources>The paper says that analysis by Save the Children lays bare the true impact of repeated cuts to the budget, the latest of which will see spending fall to just 0.3 per cent of gross national income (GNI) – the lowest level in 25 years:As ever, these cuts will have real consequences for people's lives. The fact that those affected are neatly tucked away in other countries does not justify them, though ministers may feel that they can get away with the cuts for that reason. And there are consequences too, for UK influence in affected countries - soft power.