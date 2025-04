There appears to be some confusion within the Trump administration as to who is exactly exporting goods into the United States, not least amongst a group of penguins living in barren, glacier-covered, uninhabited volcanic islands near the Antarctica.As the Guardian reports , Heard Island and McDonald Islands have been hit with a 10% tariff on goods. These islands form an external territory of Australia and are among the remotest places on Earth, accessible only via a two-week boat voyage from Perth on Australia’s west coast. The paper adds that are completely uninhabited, with the last visit from people believed to be nearly 10 years ago.Other territories on the White House list were the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Christmas Island and Norfolk Island. Norfolk Island, which has a population of 2,188 people and lies 1,600km (1,000 miles) north-east of Sydney, was hit with a tariff of 29% – 19 percentage points higher than the rest of Australia. This has left local officials scratching their heads.The Guardian says that the United States' Observatory of Economic Complexity data believes that in 2023, Norfolk Island exported US$655,000 (A$1.04m) worth of goods to the US, with its main export being US$413,000 (A$658,000) worth of leather footwear. However, George Plant, the administrator of Norfolk Island, disputes this. He told the paper that:The Guardian thinks that there has been a case of mistaken identity, and that in fact, the goods originated in Norfolk, UK:Meanwhile, stock markets all over the world are taking a massive hit as a result of these tariffs, with the consensus being that the United States' economy is going to suffer badly from rising prices and more unemployment as a result.United States-based victims of the policy could well be those with a sweet tooth. The Guardian reports that Trump has effectively derailed plans by Marks and Spencer to launch its Percy Pig range in Target stores there.The paper says that Archie Norman, the chair of M&S, has described Percy as the retailer’sbut he told the Retail Technology Show in London thatbecause Trump has imposed additional taxes on imported goods. They add that while M&S is not considering withdrawing the sweets, tariffs could push up prices and make them less popular:The pigs may have to stay at home.