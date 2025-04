Welsh politicians have spent two and a half decades in the Senedd pointing out the inequities of the Barnett formula which is used to determine the level of funding for public services here, but the latest outrage around this outdated Treasury methodology is threatening to have a real impact on public services this side of Offa's Dyke.The BBC reports that Wales' public services face a shortfall of up to £65m as a result of the National Insurance increase because, although chancellor Rachel Reeves has committed to covering the public sector costs in England, here in Wales the UK Treasury is using the Barnett formula for its calculations, leaving Welsh public services short, For once Welsh Labour are on the case:It will not just be charities, social care providers and other bodies that will be hit by the employer national insurance increase, but Welsh councils will face a shortfall as well, and that means that other public services will face yet more cuts. So much for a fresh start under Starmer's Labour.