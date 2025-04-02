Things are nowhere near as rosy as my MP would like us to believe.

My MP is boasting on Twitter and BlueSky that thousands of people in Swansea will have more money in their pockets because the state pension and National Living Wage are going up, but you get the impression that he isn't that convinced himself.As the Guardian says , millions of households are facing a raft of price increases across a range of bills – from energy and water to car tax and the TV licence – that took effect yesterday.The paper says that with so many costs rising at once – prompting some to label this month “awful April” – the government is facing fresh calls to take action to limit the impact of some of the increases:On top of all that, personal allowances remain frozen so that more people are paying tax for the first time, while the increase in employers' national insurance is likely to fuel inflation and possible lead to some reducing their workforce.