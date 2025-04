The Western Mail reports that MPs will be called back to Parliament tomorrow for an extremely "rare" Saturday sitting as the government tries to pass emergency legislation to save a British Steel plant, action that for some reason was not available to save the plant in Port Talbot.The paper quotes the Prime Minister as stating that the future of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe "hangs in the balance", as he vowed that the government will "keep all options on the table" amid calls for nationalisation. However, they add that Plaid Cymru has questioned why the government did not intervene to protect Port Talbot steelworks in the same way it is acting over Scunthorpe:As one local journalist tweeted , if steel collapses in Port Talbot, that's market forces, but if it collapses in Scunthorpe then Labour will hold a special Saturday sitting and nationalisation to save their jobs.It is good news for workers in Lincolnshire, but a slap in the face for those who left behind in Wales.