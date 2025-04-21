Monday, April 21, 2025
An unholy alliance?
MSN reports that the objective of these discussions is to take on the “Establishment Blob”. You couldn't make it up: a former Prime Minister who achieved that position by climbing up the ranks of the Conservative Party establishment, joining with a former public school boy and ex-city of London commodities trader, to take down the very system that made them and which they remain an intimate part of.
MSN say that Truss is giving Reform advice on how to engineer a major overhaul of the state, a discussion Farage has also had with ex-Vote Leave mastermind Dominic Cummings:
“It’s not just a case of thinking about policy, it’s about working through delivery in the face of institutional resistance,” a source told The Times.
Despite Reform and the Tories ruling out any electoral alliance, Truss recently urged the “best of the Conservatives and the best of Reform” to work together.
We await the outcome of these talks with interest.
