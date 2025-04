Some might say that they deserve each other, others that as unholy alliances go, this one had an inevitability that should have have been foreseen months ago. Nevertheless, talks between Nigel Farage and the disastrous Liz Truss are ongoing while the rest of us look on in some bemusement. MSN reports that the objective of these discussions is to take on the “Establishment Blob”. You couldn't make it up: a former Prime Minister who achieved that position by climbing up the ranks of the Conservative Party establishment, joining with a former public school boy and ex-city of London commodities trader, to take down the very system that made them and which they remain an intimate part of.MSN say that Truss is giving Reform advice on how to engineer a major overhaul of the state, a discussion Farage has also had with ex-Vote Leave mastermind Dominic Cummings:We await the outcome of these talks with interest.