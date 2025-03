The BBC reports that water quality standards have fallen in two more of Wales' most protected river networks, meaning seven of the nine river systems are failing to meet phosphate level targets.The broadcaster says that environmental groups are calling for "urgent action" to tackle what they call "unacceptable" phosphate pollution in networks classed as Special Areas of Conservation (SACs):The article quotes Tim Birch from Wildlife Trusts Wales who has called for "urgent action":The Welsh Government need to get a grip on this environmental crisis.