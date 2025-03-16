Sunday, March 16, 2025
Urgent action needed on Welsh rivers
BBC reports that water quality standards have fallen in two more of Wales' most protected river networks, meaning seven of the nine river systems are failing to meet phosphate level targets.
The broadcaster says that environmental groups are calling for "urgent action" to tackle what they call "unacceptable" phosphate pollution in networks classed as Special Areas of Conservation (SACs):
Environment watchdog, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), says two river systems in north west Wales, Afon Gwyrfai and Afon Eden, both previously met phosphate targets but will now face further interventions to improve water quality.
The five other rivers missing the phosphate target are the Teifi, Cleddau, Dee, Usk and Wye.
Phosphates are naturally occurring minerals found in human and animal waste.
They aid growth of plants but can lead to a dramatic growth in algae and deplete oxygen levels when they enter water courses in large quantities.
NRW says the Afon Gwyrfai system will be subject to housing development restrictions to prevent further phosphates impacting water quality.
In 2021 NRW set new targets for phosphate pollution in Special Areas of Conservation across Wales.
The article quotes Tim Birch from Wildlife Trusts Wales who has called for "urgent action":
"Despite public outcry and political promises, today's evidence shows worsening river pollution in seven of nine of our most protected natural rivers in Wales," he said.
"These special rivers are officially recognised for their high importance for wildlife, yet two more are now showing significant deterioration since their last assessment in 2021, putting water quality and even more wildlife at risk.
"At a time when our rivers should be improving, not worsening, these levels of phosphorous pollution are unacceptable," he added.
The Welsh Government need to get a grip on this environmental crisis.
