Saturday, March 08, 2025
Trouble in paradise
The Guardian reports that Reform UK has erupted into open civil war after the party said its MP Rupert Lowe had received complaints about bullying and had made threats against the party chair, a day after Lowe criticised Nigel Farage for being “messianic”.
The paper says that Lowe responded with anger, saying there was no evidence to back up the bullying claims, and that it was “entirely untrue” that he had made threats. He again criticised Farage, saying Reform was “our party as much as it is Nigel’s”:
In a joint statement by the chair, Zia Yusuf, and Reform’s chief whip, Lee Anderson, they said they were “obligated to disclose that the party received complaints from two female employees about serious bullying” in Lowe’s offices.
One of the complainants worked in Lowe’s parliamentary office and the other in his Great Yarmouth constituency office, they said, adding: “We understand complaints have been made to parliamentary authorities.”
The statement said: “Evidence was provided to us of workplace bullying, the targeting of female staff who raised concerns, and evidence of derogatory and discriminatory remarks made about women, including reference to a perceived disability.
“We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly. Accordingly, we appointed an independent king’s counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints. To date, Mr Lowe has yet to cooperate with this investigation.
“In addition to these allegations of a disturbing pattern of behaviour, Mr Lowe has on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence against our party chairman. Accordingly, this matter is with the police.”
A Reform spokesperson said Lowe had lost the party whip in parliament.
In a reply sent to the Guardian and posted on X, Lowe said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” at the statement, and that he had fully cooperated with the KC, saying she was “shocked” at what had happened.
He said: “Allegations of physical threats are outrageous and entirely untrue. I have never made any derogatory comments about women, or those with disabilities. This is a lie. These allegations are not even referring to me. I will be seeking legal advice immediately.
“There is no credible evidence against me, as the KC has stated on numerous occasions.”
On Thursday, Lowe, the former Southampton FC chair, criticised Farage’s leadership in an interview.
Lowe, who was touted as a replacement leader by Elon Musk earlier this year, had said Reform needed a “proper plan”, more policy and spokespeople. He also suggested he could leave the party unless it was centred less around Farage’s “messianic” leadership, and had a formal frontbench. There has been speculation within Reform about tensions between Lowe and Farage, especially after Musk’s intervention.
Farage responded angrily, saying Lowe would not have had a chance of winning a seat without his leadership of the party.
This pattern is all too familiar. It didn't take long for the former UKIP group in the Welsh Assembly to fall out with each other either. Is Reform's parliamentary group going the same way?
Comments:
<< Home
Lowe, on Musk's sight X, REALLY goes to town on Far-right Comments. That is why Musk is pushing him for leader.Lowe also makes money from all the followers cos of his blue tick where the more followers, the more money you get. I believe Farage does not like this cos HE wants to be the BIG WIG leader, especially if it becomes the main opposition party or govnt (heaven forbid but that looks where the opinion polls are going).Post a Comment
I really hope it works out disasterously for them so that they remain a protest party.
I really hope it works out disasterously for them so that they remain a protest party.
<< Home