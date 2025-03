Nigel Farage's party may well be giving everybody else a run for their money in the polls but it seems that he has problems of his own keeping his members in check.The Guardian reports that Reform UK has erupted into open civil war after the party said its MP Rupert Lowe had received complaints about bullying and had made threats against the party chair, a day after Lowe criticised Nigel Farage for being “messianic”.The paper says that Lowe responded with anger, saying there was no evidence to back up the bullying claims, and that it was “entirely untrue” that he had made threats. He again criticised Farage, saying Reform wasThis pattern is all too familiar. It didn't take long for the former UKIP group in the Welsh Assembly to fall out with each other either. Is Reform's parliamentary group going the same way?