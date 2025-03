The Independent reports that new research has found that more than 200,000 jobs could be lost because of the government’s so-called tractor tax.The paper says that the move would also cost the economy £14.9bn, according to a study by the independent consultancy CBI-Economics, which was commissioned by the group Family Business UK and looked at more than 4,000 businesses and farms across the country:Ministers have gone out of their way to claim that less than a third of farms will be affected by this tax, but the reality appears to be very different. Yet another miscalculation by Labour.