I was in Cardiff Bay yesterday with a few minutes to spare so I popped down onto the wharf expecting to see the shrine long gone. I was astonished to see that is not the case. Not only is the shrine still there but it has become an official landmark. It is much larger and has a very profesional sign above it. The shrine is also covered in Welsh flag bunting, This is what it looks like today.And as if to underline the official nature of this shrine there is even a plaque put there by the Mermaid Quay management and a notice encouraging people to add to plethora of material on the wall.I am not sure how many people actually travel to Cardiff nowadays specifically to visit this shrine, but it certainly adds value to the area around the river inlet that calls itself Cardiff Bay and is a testimony to the power of television. As I recorded in 2011, I was even approached back then by a woman claiming to be doing a PhD on it.