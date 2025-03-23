Sunday, March 23, 2025
Torchwood is now a Cardiff Bay institution
IMDB records that the members of the Torchwood Institute, a secret organization founded by the British Crown, fought to protect the Earth from extraterrestrial and supernatural threats. The name is an anagram of Doctor Who.
Following this television event an unofficial shrine was established to Ianto in Cardiff Bay, on the supposed entrance to Torchwood headquarters. I blogged about this in August 2009 and again in December 2011 when I noted that the shrine was growing in size. I have posted photos here in chronological order so you can see how the shrine grew between 2009 and 2011.
I was in Cardiff Bay yesterday with a few minutes to spare so I popped down onto the wharf expecting to see the shrine long gone. I was astonished to see that is not the case. Not only is the shrine still there but it has become an official landmark. It is much larger and has a very profesional sign above it. The shrine is also covered in Welsh flag bunting, This is what it looks like today.
