The Observer reports that the split within Reform that led to one of their five MPs losing the party whip, has escalated.The paper says that Donald Trump's behaviour towards Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dented the appeal of being seen as pro-Trump, and in the past two days, civil war has broken out among Farage’s small group of MPs:The paper quotes party member, Julia Stephenson, who campaigned for Farage in the last election, as saying that the WhatsApp groups of party members are “buzzing with horror” at what had happened:It seems that Farage and Trump have a lot in common.