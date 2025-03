The Independent reports that a leading think tank has warned that the shocking scale of the benefits cuts needed by Rachel Reeves to balance the books could see the disabled and long-term sick lose as much as £1,200 a year.The paper says that the analysis by the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies comes as work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will unveil plans to slash benefits by around £5bn:Of course Reeves may not go as far as all this, but the fact that many people think she will do so is clearly causing jitters amongst Labour MPs. Things could get very stormy indeed.