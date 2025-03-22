Saturday, March 22, 2025
Reform civil war
BBC reports that Nigel Farage called the behaviour of suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe "disgusting" and "contemptible" in private WhatsApp messages.
The broadcasteer says that in the messages, which were sent after Lowe criticised the Reform leader in a Daily Mail interview, Farage accused him of "damaging the party just before elections":
Reform has always denied there was any connection between Lowe's suspension and his criticism of the party.
In his Mail interview on 5 March, Lowe called Reform a "protest party" led by "the Messiah". He was suspended on 7 March and reported to police over claims he had made threats of violence against party chairman Zia Yusuf.
Reform said it had also received allegations of bullying in Lowe's MP offices. Lowe strongly denies all the allegations.
He has since accused Farage, external of a "malicious witch hunt" and being motivated "to remove me because I dared to ask questions".
Responding to the latest development, external on social media, Lowe said: "These messages unquestionably prove that the Reform leadership has zero integrity.
"Nigel Farage must never become prime minister."
Farage told the BBC: "The suspension was to protect the party, simple. The newspaper attack on Reform UK is separate but dreadful."
He has previously insisted the party was duty bound to look into any allegations of wrongdoing.
Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice previously told the BBC there was "absolutely no truth" in claims of a link between the decision to suspend Lowe and the allegations being made public.
But a series of messages between Farage and someone who has worked for Lowe in recent years reveals Farage's personal anger with Lowe about his comments to the Daily Mail.
In one message, Farage says Lowe is "contemptible". When asked by the activist, who is not currently a party member, why Reform had not allowed a lawyer to complete an investigation before suspending him Farage said: "Because he is damaging the party just before elections. Disgusting."
When it was suggested the investigation into Lowe was a response to his criticism of the leadership, Farage replied on WhatsApp: "We are definitely damaged and within two weeks of nominations. Awful."
Farage went on to say the Mail interview was a "side issue" and that the party had to investigate the claims against Lowe.
But the messages reveal a level of animosity between the suspended MP and his team and the Reform UK leadership, alongside the claims about his behaviour, which Lowe vehemently denies.
It seems that Reform are already tearing themselves apart, even before nominations have opened for the next set of elections.
