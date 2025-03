The BBC reports that Nigel Farage called the behaviour of suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe "disgusting" and "contemptible" in private WhatsApp messages.The broadcasteer says that in the messages, which were sent after Lowe criticised the Reform leader in a Daily Mail interview, Farage accused him of "damaging the party just before elections":It seems that Reform are already tearing themselves apart, even before nominations have opened for the next set of elections.