It is rather telling that one of the endorsements of Keir Starmer's decision to abolish NHS England is shadow Tory justice secretary, Robert Jenrick. According to the Daily Telegraph , Jenrick has admitted that the Tories “probably” should have abolished NHS England while they were in power.However, the initial estimate of 10,000 job losses as a result of Labour's decision now looks to be an underestimate. The Guardian reports that the jobs cull from the government’s radical restructuring of the NHS will be at least twice as big as previously thought, with other parts of the health service now being downsized too.The paper says that the staff shakeout caused by NHS England’s abolition and unprecedented cost-cutting elsewhere will mean the number of lost posts will soar from the 10,000 expected to between 20,000 and 30,000:It is not entirely clear is how these cuts will impact on services and on people's health care, especially with the government once more ignoring the need to invest in social care to relive the pressure on hospitals, accident and emergency and the ambulance service.What is certain is that when Labour won the general election the last thing anybody expected was them laying off 30,000 people in the health service.