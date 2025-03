These hidden tax rises are the responsibility of successive Tory and Labour governments. Isn't it time they came clean about the consequences of this policy?

Labour may have been elected on a platform of not increasing tax but for thousands of pensioners that pledge is going to look very hollow when the state starts to take cash off them from April 2026. Birmingham Live reports that over nine million state pensioners are to be hit with what they term as Labour Party's ‘retirement tax’ next year when the triple lock will rise by 5.5% or £600 to £12,631 meaning it will breach the personal allowance which has been frozen by Rachel Reeves until 2029.The paper says that as a result, nine million pensioners will pay tax on their income from April 2026.This claim is based on a forecast by Deutsche Bank that growth in average weekly earnings will reach 5.5 per cent in July – higher than the projected inflation figure:Whether this forecast turns out to be correct or not, it is inevitable that while the personal allowance remains frozen more and more people on a low income will be dragged into paying tax. That will include millions of pensioners.