The Independent reports that government departments have reportedly been asked to identify 20 per cent of their lowest priority spending areas as Rachel Reeves eyes up billions of pounds in cuts ahead of the Spring Statement.The paper quotes Treasury sources as saying that several factors have impacted plans presented under Reeves’ October budget, with increased borrowing costs and weak economic growth likely to require further spending cuts in order to meet commitments on managing the public finances:So all the cuts that Labour condemned the previous governments for implementing are now on their own agenda. The need to rearm is of course important, but if Germany can relax their fiscal rules to do so, why can't we follow suit?