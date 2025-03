The Guardian reports that dozens of backbench Labour MPs are unhappy with plans to cut billions from the rising welfare bill, with ministers holding meetings to convince them that the changes to disability benefits are necessary.The paper says that Labour MPs have told them that there were deep concerns within the parliamentary party that the changes would take money from the poorest, which was not what they had entered government to do:Will this be the first significant rebellion of Starmer's administration? Can Labour even sell these cuts to their own party?