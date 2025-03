The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is in a race against time to secure a deal with Donald Trump’s White House to escape tariffs on steel and aluminium, and dodge further reciprocal tariffs which could come into play at the start of next month.The paper says that the PM's diplomacy comes after the White House imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Wednesday, signalling that last-ditch efforts to persuade Trump to spare British industry from his global tariffs have failed:The fact remains that having left the EU, the UK doesnt have the clout to resist Trump's tariff regime successfully, and if the government's free trade negotiations are at the mercy of Vance's rather bizarre agenda and his obsession with what he thinks is freedom, then it sounds like the talks are hobbled from the very start.