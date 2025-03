The Independent reports on the findings of the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade that Brexit has created a “mind blowing” nearly two billion extra pieces of paperwork for businesses - enough to wrap around the world 15 times.The paper says that the Institute found that if all the bits of paper were laid end to end they would also reach to the moon and half way back again:This red tape is holding back the economy and it is impacting on the government's growth agenda. Surely, it is time to put an end to it through a proper trade deal with the EU that sees the UK becoming part of the single market once more.