



Those howlers speak not only to his state of mind, but also to his cognitive ability, his intelligence and his focus, all key attributes that should be present in a leader wielding such power and influence.



The latest gaffe, and one that is already searing the interweb with memes, is the reference in the Presidents address to the joint session of Congress to transgender mice.









Those watching it though were fascinated at the moment that saw the president claim the Biden administration had spent $8 million dollars to make “mice transgender”:



The comment drew laughs from those in the audience, as well as online, as people believed Trump appeared to be confusing it with “transgenic mice”.



Making mice transgenic is a revolutionary process by which scientists add human cells to mice to enable them to more accurately study the effect of disease on human tissues.



This includes studies that use transgenic mice to understand more about the role of hormones in illnesses such as breast cancer and asthma.



The moment quickly became a meme online.



“Mice after receiving gender affirming surgery” someone wrote.



Another baffled viewer said: “He just said ‘transgender mice’ yeah we’re not making it out.”



Following the speech, an official White House webpage attempted to claim that Trump definitely did mean to say “transgender”. They posted a list of studies they say were “to perform transgender experiments on mice”.



One study was titled: “Gonadal hormones as mediators of sex and gender influences in asthma.”



The White House claimed: “The Fake News losers at CNN immediately tried to fact check it, but President Trump was right (as usual).”



It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has slipped up on facts, after he wrongly claimed the European Union was set up to “screw the United States”. Trump also falsely said that Spain was a country in the BRICS bloc of 10 developing economies.



This episode is just one of many that raises doubts as to whether Trump is fit for office, but also about the people he is surrounding himself with and their agenda. This really is car crash politics.

There are a lot of things to despair of in Donald Trump's first month of office, but his gaffes barely register in the hierarcchy of concerns about his policies, his conduct and the consequences of his actions. Or do they?