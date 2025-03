The Independent takes us back to the first real controversy of this Labour Government , when MPs voted against lifting the two child benefit cap.The paper says that figures from the Department for Work and Pensions have revealed that the number of children living in poverty across the UK has reached a new record high with some 4.45m children estimated to be in households in relative low income, after housing costs, in the year to March 2024.They add that this is up from the previous record of 4.33m in the 12 months to March 2023 and is the highest figure since comparable records for the UK began in 2002-2003:What is incredible about these figures is that they are coming under a Labour government that has refused to implement changes that would help alleviate child policy and who have implemented cuts in welfare that will make the situation worse.