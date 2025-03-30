Sunday, March 30, 2025
Child poverty hits record high in UK
Independent takes us back to the first real controversy of this Labour Government, when MPs voted against lifting the two child benefit cap.
The paper says that figures from the Department for Work and Pensions have revealed that the number of children living in poverty across the UK has reached a new record high with some 4.45m children estimated to be in households in relative low income, after housing costs, in the year to March 2024.
They add that this is up from the previous record of 4.33m in the 12 months to March 2023 and is the highest figure since comparable records for the UK began in 2002-2003:
A household is considered to be in relative poverty if it is below 60 per cent of the median income after housing costs.
Anti-poverty campaigner Alison Garnham said the data was a “stark warning” that government action is needed, adding that record high numbers of children in poverty “isn’t the change people voted for”.
The Child Poverty Action Group chief executive said: “Today’s grim statistics are a stark warning that government’s own commitment to reduce child poverty will crash and burn unless it takes urgent action.
“The Government’s child poverty strategy must invest in children’s life chances, starting by scrapping the two-child limit. Record levels of kids living in poverty isn’t the change people voted for.”
It comes after Rachel Reeves axed welfare spending in her spring budget as the government admitted nearly 50,000 more children would be forced into poverty by 2029 and 2030.
The assessment of sweeping reforms to the benefits system was published alongside Ms Reeves’ spring statement on Wednesday.
It warned some 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – could fall into relative poverty as a result of the changes.
What is incredible about these figures is that they are coming under a Labour government that has refused to implement changes that would help alleviate child policy and who have implemented cuts in welfare that will make the situation worse.
What is incredible about these figures is that they are coming under a Labour government that has refused to implement changes that would help alleviate child policy and who have implemented cuts in welfare that will make the situation worse.
